Xiaomi rolls out Rs 1.2 lakh TV, flagship Mi 11 Ultra phones

The model also runs an Android 10 operating system and bundles Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube apps.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mi 11 Ultra 5G

Mi 11 Ultra 5G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian market’s largest smartphone-seller Xiaomi introduced its flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra (5G),  for the local market with a Rs 69,999 price tag. At this price band, Mi’s new offering will compete against the likes of the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S series.

The Chinese company also launched another premium segment product in a 75-inch smartTV the QLED TV 75 at Rs 1,19,999. 

Mi’s pricey TV offering features a 75-inch QLED 4K UHD panel with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle for wide visibility, according to the specifications  

As for the newly launched flagship smartphone series, the company said in a statement that it features an “unconventional design philosophy, three pro-grade camera setup, one of the best displays possible in a smartphone, and legacy sound from Harman Kardon”. 

The Mi 11 Ultra has two displays: a 6.81-inch WQHD alonside a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. Mi claims it takes about 36 mins to juice up the smartphone from 0 to 100 per cent charge. 

The camera setup of Mi 11 Ultra, the statement went on to claim, was equivalent to a DSLR in the pocket. The phone is fitted with the world’s first Triple Primary camera set up: with a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP resolution capacity.  

The 50MP GN2 custom sensor co-developed with Samsung’s ISOCELL division is the largest sensor on a smartphone.

