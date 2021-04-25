HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs to help people transact amid COVID-induced lockdowns

By PTI

MUMBAI: Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has deployed mobile automated teller machines (ATM) in 19 cities in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown-like restrictions in various parts of the country.

A statement from the bank said that this will help eliminate the need for the general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash. Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period, it said, adding the Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.

.@HDFC_Bank has deployed #MobileATMs across cities in #India. The Bank has collaborated with local authorities, while maintaining strict protocols, to help the customers get safe access to cash.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TpdNRMf4rd — HDFC Bank News (@HDFCBankNews) April 23, 2021

"We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood," its group head for liability products, S Sampathkumar, said.

The statement said that all necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers. During the lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.

The cities where the vans have been deployed currently include Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Allahabad, Dehradun, Salem, Bhubaneshwar and Coimbatore.