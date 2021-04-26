STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commerce ministry starts COVID-19 helpdesk to resolve import, export issues

'DGFT has accordingly operationalised a 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade,' the ministry said.

A hospital staff member busy at a Help Desk for covid 19 patients.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry on Monday said it has started a COVID-19 helpdesk to help resolve issues of exporters and importers pertaining to international trade such as customs clearance delays and banking matters.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry, took this initiative to monitor the status of exports and imports, and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"DGFT has accordingly operationalised a 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade," the ministry said.

It added that the helpdesk would look into issues relating to import and export licensing, customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, import/export documentation, and banking matters.

"Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other ministries/departments/ agencies of central and state governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution," it said.

Stakeholders can submit information on the DGFT website about their issues on which support is required.

"The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the Status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated," the ministry said.

