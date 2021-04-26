Gold falls Rs 81; silver tumbles Rs 984

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital on Monday fell Rs 81 to Rs 46,976 per 10 gram due to rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,057 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs 984 to Rs 67,987 per kg, from Rs 68,971 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee advanced by 24 paise to 74.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday. In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,779 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.02 per ounce.

"Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and pandemic worries," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.