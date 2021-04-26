STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Havells India to cover COVID-19 vax cost of direct, indirect employees

Published: 26th April 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:11 PM

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fast moving electrical goods and consumer durables maker Havells India Ltd on Monday said it will cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its direct and indirect employees above 18 years of age in the country.

Recently, the company had carried out a vaccination programme and vaccinated 95 per cent of its direct and indirect employees above 45 years of age across all of its 13 manufacturing plants.

Commenting on the initiative, Havells India Ltd CHRO V Krishnan said, "It is unfortunate that the second wave of coronavirus is severely impacting people across all age brackets. Hence, it is an imperative to safeguard the health and well-being of the entire Havells family."

Based on the company's philosophy of 'people at the core', he added, "We are pleased to extend our vaccination programme to all direct and indirect employees of Havells above 18 years of age." Under the programme, the company will be vaccinating 5,781 on-roll employees besides other contractual employees.

"To expedite the vaccination programme, we are in advance of planning to tie-up with hospitals and other healthcare providers to expedite the vaccination process for all our on-roll and contractual employees," Krishnan added.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company said, it has extended the work from home model for its employees wherever possible, through technology enablement.

