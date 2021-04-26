STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICICI Bank shares gain over 6 per cent after Q4 earnings 

The stock jumped 6.11 per cent to Rs 604.90 on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company gained 6.23 per cent to Rs 605.50.

Published: 26th April 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday gained over 6 per cent after the company reported a nearly four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated profit.

The stock jumped 6.11 per cent to Rs 604.90 on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company gained 6.23 per cent to Rs 605.50.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated profit to Rs 4,886 crore as against Rs 1,251 crore in the year ago period, and spoke of calibrating growth in the near term given the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The second largest private sector lender, which reported more than three-fold jump in its standalone net at Rs 4,402 crore, said that things will be better in the next two months and exuded confidence of having a strong balance-sheet to deliver consistent returns.

We will calibrate our growth in the near term based on the operating environment and conditions resulting from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its executive director Sandeep Batra told reporters on a conference call after the announcement of the results.

Income, on a consolidated basis, rose to Rs 43,621 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 40,121 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's core net interest income increased 17 per cent to Rs 10,431 crore on an 18 per cent growth in domestic advances and a marginal decline in net interest margin to 3.84 per cent from the year ago's 3.87 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICICI bank COIVD 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp