Mankind Pharma to donate Rs 100 crore to families of deceased frontline COVID warriors

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Monday said it will donate Rs 100 crore tor the families of deceased doctors, police officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic.

The company plans to start releasing the money with immediate effect and hopes to complete it within three months, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

As the country continues to grapple with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and frontline workers are racing against time to contain its spread. Many dedicated heroes have lost their lives in the process, it added.

"As a responsible organisation, Mankind Pharma is standing alongside the families of these heroes and will donate Rs 100 crore to support them," the company said.

On the initiative, Mankind Pharma MD and Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja said, being the first line of defence they are highly exposed to this deadly disease. Many have lost their lives fighting the pandemic and protecting us.

"As a homage to them, we have pledged a fund of Rs 100 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors. This is not our duty, but a debt we owe them. Because they are truly our hope," he added.

The company knows it can never do enough to replace their void but it can at least try to help them ride through these trying times, Juneja said.