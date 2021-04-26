STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Network hospitals can't deny cashless claims to Covid-19 patients: IRDAI

The regulator has also directed insurance companies to take ‘appropriate action’ against network hospitals denying cashless service for any treatments, including treatment for Covid-19.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has clarified that network hospitals have to facilitate cashless insurance claims of Covid-19 patients where insurers have a prior arrangement. The regulator has also directed insurance companies to take ‘appropriate action’ against network hospitals denying cashless service for any treatments, including treatment for Covid-19. 

This clarification comes in the backdrop of reports that some private hospitals are not granting cashless facilities for treatment of Covid-19 and instead insisting on cash payments despite policyholders being entitled for the cashless treatment under the policy.

Taking a stern view of the matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier held talks with IRDAI chairman SC Khuntia on the problems some have faced and the need to address it. Sitharaman had earlier tweeted, "Reports are being received of some hospitals denying cashless insurance. Spoken to chairman, IRDAI Shri SC Khuntia to act immediately. In March’20 #Covid included as a part of comprehensive health insurance. Cashless available at networked or even temporary hospitals."

All the Network Providers (hospitals) who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facilities for any treatment to the policyholders including Covid-19 treatment in accordance with agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of policy contract.

In the event of denial of cashless facility, the aggrieved policyholders may send a complaint to the concerned insurer. The details and email ids of grievance redressal officers of insurance companies can be accessed from the website of the companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 IRDAI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp