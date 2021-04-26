STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Porsche India reports 52 per cent increase in sales at 154 units in January-March quarter

Published: 26th April 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its sales at 154 units in the January-March quarter this year as compared with the same period last year.

Early indications of a revitalised luxury market are seen with the company realising its best quarterly results in India in the last seven years, the automaker said in a statement.

This achievement makes Porsche one of the fastest growing luxury car brands in India this year, it added.

"Despite the ever changing pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months," Porsche India Brand Head Manolito Vujicic said.

The key to this performance has been a number of launches, including four variants of the new Panamera luxury performance saloon that resulted in an average of one new delivery every week to the end of March, the company said.

Porsche India also recorded the highest number of Macan SUVs sold in a quarter since 2015, it added.

The result was a 38 per cent increase in the delivery of SUVs in January-March quarter as compared with same period last year along with continuing demand for Porsche's range of two-door sports cars that rose by 26 per cent for the 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman over the first three months of 2020, the company said.

Porsche said its presence in the market has been enhanced with the recent opening of two new facilities in Delhi and Mumbai.

"As part of a clear network expansion strategy, Porsche India plans to open five new facilities in major cities in the next twelve months, underlying the brand's firm commitment to the Indian market," it added.

Besides, Porsche India is also preparing for the expansion of its model offering, including the launch of the fully-electric Taycan in India, it added.

Porsche said it is also working on new attractive offers like the appreciation referral programme, a platform for existing customers to invite friends and relatives to join the Porsche family to avail exclusive benefits.

