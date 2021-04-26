Suzuki Motorcycle India drives in new Hayabusa at Rs 16.4 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said it has launched the third generation version of its flagship sports bike Hayabusa in the country at a price of Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all new Hayabusa has been launched with a full model change for the first time in 13 years."Suzuki Hayabusa has been the most preferred choice amongst sport bike enthusiasts around the world for over two decades now in the class it created," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in a statement.

The new-generation Hayabusa has been developed not only to achieve an even higher overall balance of ultimate performance and comply with the BSVI emissions standards, but also to capture the hearts of both devoted followers and all who lay eyes on the stunning beauty and sharper, tauter form of its bold new design, he added.

The bike comes with various features like hill hold control system and cruise control among others. The dispatches of the bike would begin in mid-May and it could be booked online with an amount of Rs 1 lakh, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.