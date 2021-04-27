STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dating app, start-ups help source oxygen, plasma amid surging COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, a Twitter user said in a viral tweet that one of her friends was able to find a plasma donor through dating app Tinder.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Covid-19 patients wait outside an oxygen filling station to refill their empty cyclinders with medical oxygen in New Delhi on Monday | parveen negi

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As they say everything is fair in love and war, Bengaluru-based dating app Truly Madly has set out a new example in fighting a war against a deadly virus. Truly Madly said on Monday that it will leverage its matchmaking search engine to help connect the Covid-19 patients with plasma donors under a new feature, christened as ‘Corona clusters.’

The new ‘Plasma Matchmaking’ feature helps both plasma donors and patients find the right match thereby bringing relief to families of patients, who have to undertake a frantic search for plasma donors and also help plasma donors help people in need.  

“We decided to use the underlying technology of our matchmaking engine for couples to also help COVID-19 patients meet the right plasma donor. This feature has been launched on CoronaClusters.in and we appeal to people, who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and register on the platform to help save lives of those whose immune system is unable to fight the infection. We wish to help as many people as possible with this initiative and contribute meaningfully in fighting this pandemic,” TrulyMadly CEO & Co-founder Snehil Khanor said in a statement. Meanwhile, a Twitter user said in a viral tweet that one of her friends was able to find a plasma donor through dating app Tinder.

Fintech companies like credit card payment platform CRED said that the users can now donate their credit points to purchase oxygen concentrators for hospitals across India. CRED has partnered with healthcare fundraising platform Milaap.org for the initiative. CRED members receive a CRED coin for every rupee in credit card bills that they pay on CRED.

With over 5.9 million members in the CRED community, the campaign aims to raise enough funds to arrange for one billion litres of oxygen, the company said in a statement. CRED CEO Kunal Shah said that people  can also help by sharing ideas on streamlining oxygen supplies on oxygen@cred.club.Among others, real estate tech and medtech startups like Nobroker.com and Pharmeasy have also announced ramping up vaccination drives across societies and old age homes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp