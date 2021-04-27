Dating app, start-ups help source oxygen, plasma amid surging COVID-19 cases

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As they say everything is fair in love and war, Bengaluru-based dating app Truly Madly has set out a new example in fighting a war against a deadly virus. Truly Madly said on Monday that it will leverage its matchmaking search engine to help connect the Covid-19 patients with plasma donors under a new feature, christened as ‘Corona clusters.’

The new ‘Plasma Matchmaking’ feature helps both plasma donors and patients find the right match thereby bringing relief to families of patients, who have to undertake a frantic search for plasma donors and also help plasma donors help people in need.

“We decided to use the underlying technology of our matchmaking engine for couples to also help COVID-19 patients meet the right plasma donor. This feature has been launched on CoronaClusters.in and we appeal to people, who have recovered from Covid-19 to come forward and register on the platform to help save lives of those whose immune system is unable to fight the infection. We wish to help as many people as possible with this initiative and contribute meaningfully in fighting this pandemic,” TrulyMadly CEO & Co-founder Snehil Khanor said in a statement. Meanwhile, a Twitter user said in a viral tweet that one of her friends was able to find a plasma donor through dating app Tinder.

Fintech companies like credit card payment platform CRED said that the users can now donate their credit points to purchase oxygen concentrators for hospitals across India. CRED has partnered with healthcare fundraising platform Milaap.org for the initiative. CRED members receive a CRED coin for every rupee in credit card bills that they pay on CRED.

With over 5.9 million members in the CRED community, the campaign aims to raise enough funds to arrange for one billion litres of oxygen, the company said in a statement. CRED CEO Kunal Shah said that people can also help by sharing ideas on streamlining oxygen supplies on oxygen@cred.club.Among others, real estate tech and medtech startups like Nobroker.com and Pharmeasy have also announced ramping up vaccination drives across societies and old age homes.