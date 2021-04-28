STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Britannia Industries posts 3 per cent drop in Q4 profit due to higher commodity prices

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore as against Rs 2,867.7 crore in the year-ago period, up 9 per cent.

Published: 28th April 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

britannia

Britannia products. (Photo | Britannia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leading biscuits manufacturer Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported consolidated profit at Rs 360.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, a decline of 3.3 per cent  year-on-year mainly due to rise in commodity prices. Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,130.75 crore as against Rs 2,867.7 crore in the year-ago period, up 9 per cent.

“Despite the adverse conditions, we managed to deliver good results in terms of topline growth, profitability improvement and market share gains. During the last quarter of the year, we implemented three transformational digital projects an Online Dealer Management System, an Integrated Vendor Management System, and S4 HANA,’’ said MD Varun Berry.  

“We are confident that with all the core systems getting upgraded and integrated we are well poised to take our business efficiencies to the next level while leveraging the large amounts of data available to build business intelligence and analytics.”

The company, said that it incurred higher expenses in the fourth quarter at Rs 2,701.87 crore as compared to Rs 2,488.88 crore in the corresponding period previous year. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,532.35 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,307.97 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

Berry added that on the commodity cost front, packing material, palm oil, as well as dairy products registered steep increases, while strategic buying helped the company manage the cost increases in a better way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britannia Industries
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp