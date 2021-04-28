STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Morepen Laboratories to raise over Rs 433 crore via issuance of shares on preferential basis

'The board of directors of the company considered and approved issue and allotment of up to 10.85 crore equity shares on a preferential basis,' Morepen Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerland's private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the company, on preferential basis.

"The board of directors of the company considered and approved issue and allotment of up to 10.85 crore equity shares on a preferential basis," Morepen Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Morepen Laboratories' board has approved issue of up to 5 crore equity shares to Liquid Holdings, an entity belonging to the promoter group of the company, at a price of Rs 38 per equity shares, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 190 crore.

Morepen Laboratories' board also approved issue of up to 5.85 crore equity shares to Corinth Investment Holdings AG, a Switzerland based entity, belongs to the public category, at Rs 41.60 per equity shares, at a premium of 10 per cent for an aggregate amount up to Rs 243.36 crore.

The company said an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company will be held on May 20, 2021, for seeking approval of the members for the said preferential issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morepen Laboratories
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp