TVS Motor Company posts four-fold increase in net profit to Rs 319 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of FY20.

Published: 28th April 2021

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  TVS Motor Company on Tuesday posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of FY20. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.9 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,104.71 crore in the same period of FY20, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the Chennai-based automaker posted a net profit of Rs 607.5 crore as against Rs 646.8 crore in the 2019-2020, which is a decline of 6.07 per cent.

