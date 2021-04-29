STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coca Cola pledges Rs 50 crore towards facilitating Covid vaccination, providing safety kits in India

To stand in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has created a special Stop the Spread fund worldwide.

NEW DELHI: Beverage maker Coca Cola India on Thursday committed Rs 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others, that will benefit 10 lakh people.

"As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed Rs 50 crore to augment the nation's effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

The initial contribution of Rs 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it said.

This fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE - masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic, it added.

