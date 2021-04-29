STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid-19 crisis: JSW Steel to supply 1,000 tons of liquid medical oxygen per day from April 30

JSW Steel is supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen from its three manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to various States across India, it said.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

The JSW steel plant is one of the major oxygen producers in the district with an expected output of 1000 tonnes per day. (File Photo)

The JSW steel plant is one of the major oxygen producers in the district with an expected output of 1000 tonnes per day. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: JSW Steel said it would commence supplies of 1,000 tons per day of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Friday.

Responding to the surge in demand for LMO,the company has ramped up production and would commence supply of 1,000 tons per day from April 30, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Thetotal supplies of LMO by JSW Steel during April 2021 isexpected to be more than 20,000 tons from all its plants.

JSW Steel is supplying LMO from its three manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to various States across India, it said.

JSW Steel is supplying LMO to meet medical requirements of state governments & hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients, it said.

According to President, JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works,Rajashekhar Pattanasetty, JSW Steel has so far supplied more than 11,500 tons of LMO from its Ballari plant in Karnataka in the month of April.

"We have more than tripled LMO supply at JSW Vijayanagar plant from an average of 200 tons in early April to over 680 tons per day currently.

Theliquid medical oxygenis supplied to Karnataka as well as other States," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW steel Liquid Medical Oxygen COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp