IGCAR scientists develop 'breakthrough' technology for paint, water and other industries

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scientists at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam have come out with a 'breakthrough' technology which could help the water-based solutions industry in the country to cut down on costs and enhance quality by real time monitoring of electrical conductivity of aqueous solutions in industrial plants and field applications, said Prabhakar Rao, head of the Security, Innovation and Sensor division in IGCAR.

Rao told The New Indian Express that this is the first time they have developed such a technology which is digital in nature. "Earlier, the monitoring of electronic conductivity was being done in an analog format and later converted into a digital one," he said. He said the pulsating sensor based conductivity meter was developed at the Electronics and Instrumentation Group in IGCAR.

"Under this technology, the water based solution plants or industries could measure electrical conductivity, which is highly accurate when compared to the analog ones and would give the industries an upper hand when it comes to quality of products especially in paint, water and other industries," says Rao. He says the technology could be used in identifying the quality of groundwater as well as seawater, thus benefiting water managers and environmentalists also.

He says that the performance of this device has been validated with many applications in IGCAR and found to be robust even in demanding environments. This technology was transferred by IGCAR to Serve XL Enterprises, Bengaluru on April 29. In an online meeting with the firm arranged by Incubation Centre-IGCAR, Dr. Arun Kumar Bhaduri, Director, IGCAR, handed over the non-exclusive technology license agreement and the technology documents to Vikram Padaki, Proprietor of Serve XL Enterprises.

This technology is being developed after the incubation centre-IGCAR was set up recently by the Department of Atomic Energy to meet the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” mission of the Government of India. For more information on spin-off technologies from IGCAR available for transfer/incubation, the Incubation Centre can be contacted through email at “incubation@igcar.gov.in”.