STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India public cloud end-user spending to touch USD 4.4 billion in 2021: Gartner

Indian chief information officers saw the benefits of cloud during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, Gartner research vice president Sid Nag said.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dollars, foreign currency, USD

E-mail and authoring is expected to grow 25.1 per cent this year. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: End-user spending on public cloud services in India is expected to touch USD 4.4 billion in 2021, an increase of 31.4 per cent over the previous year, according to research firm Gartner.

This is expected to grow further to USD 5.62 billion in 2022, Gartner said in a statement.

The continued trend of increased remote workers in 2021, will lead to an increase in spending on desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS).

These segments are forecast to grow 47.7 per cent (to USD 73 million) and 52.2 per cent (to USD 1.44 billion), respectively.

Indian chief information officers (CIOs) saw the benefits of cloud during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, Gartner research vice president Sid Nag said.

"To build business resilience and minimize the impact of continued disruptions, investing in cloud is unavoidable. India has experienced consistent double-digit growth in cloud spending over the last three years, the pandemic only expedited the shift," he added.

Spending on Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) is expected to grow 9.2 per cent to USD 207 million, Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS) by 30.5 per cent to USD 997 million, Cloud Application Services (SaaS) by 20.8 per cent to USD 1.41 billion, and Cloud Management and Security Services by 18 per cent to USD 317 million in 2021.

Gartner said spending on SaaS and cloud management and security services will experience double digit growth in India for the first time.

"SaaS has been pivotal in supporting the sudden increase in the mobile workforce, as well as customers, in 2020.

Learning from this, Indian CIOs will continue to build on the above trend as they move towards a composable business environment," Nag said.

Within SaaS, customer experience and relationship management and content services will be the highest growing segments in 2021, forecast to grow 24.9 per cent and 26.1 per cent, respectively, as per Gartner.

In 2020, spending on e-mail and authoring declined 0.2 per cent but this trend will reverse in 2021, it added.

E-mail and authoring is expected to grow 25.1 per cent this year.

With the increase in remote workers by organizations due to the pandemic, more business is being conducted using email and collaboration tools, which will drive the growth of these services, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Cloud Services Gartner
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp