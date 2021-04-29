STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy recovers from COVID-19

Subrata Roy Sahara, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara

Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has recovered from coronavirus and was tested negative.

"I want to thank everyone for wishing me well," Roy said after recovering from COVID-19. Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has also appealed to everyone to protect themselves from the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to a release.

As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The RT-PCR test conducted on Wednesday confirmed the same.

On April 9, it was announced that Roy had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, India reported a record single-day spike of 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh crore mark, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Sahara group Subrata Roy Sahara
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp