STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 600 points in early trade; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

The 30-share BSE index reclaimed the 50,000-level and was trading 606.19 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 50,340.03 in initial deals.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 600 points in early trade on Thursday, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys amid a positive trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE index reclaimed the 50,000-level and was trading 606.19 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 50,340.03 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 169.30 points or 1.14 per cent to 15,033.85.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Nestle India, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex surged 789.70 points or 1.61 per cent to finish at 49,733.84, and Nifty jumped 211.50 points or 1.44 per cent to 14,864.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 766.02 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 436.20 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "the resilience of the market amidst the gloomy pandemic-related news has taken most market players by surprise."

Nifty has gained more than 500 points during the last five trading sessions.

"The favourable global market scenario is playing an important role in this vaccine-powered hope trade.

The US Federal Reserve meet, as expected, has kept rates and the bond-buying program unchanged, reiterating the accommodative stance.

Sustained bond-buying has the risk of higher asset price inflation in the market.

"The localised lockdowns and curfews have not impacted industrial activity much but there is a downside risk to GDP growth and earnings estimates, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Bourses on Wall Street ended with losses in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 67 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp