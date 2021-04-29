STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vedanta pledges Rs 150 crore to help India fight against COVID-19

The amount is over and above Rs 201 crore that was spent by Vedanta Group in 2020, it said in a statement.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta is a leading producer of metals, oil and gas. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta on Thursday said its Chairman Anil Agarwal has pledged Rs 150 crore to help India in its fight against deadly COVID-19 second wave.

The amount is over and above Rs 201 crore that was spent by Vedanta Group in 2020, it said in a statement.

"Anil Agarwal....has pledged Rs 150 crore to help the country in its fight against the rapidly spreading second wave of COVID-19," Vedanta said.

The company will create additional capacity of 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across the country in an effort to support the Centre and states in this challenging times.

The critical care beds will be placed in state-of-the-art 'field hospitals' which will be attached to recognised and reputed hospitals.

Each facility will have 100 beds in an air-conditioned tent with full electrical support and designed specifically for COVID care.

The critical care facilities will have 90 beds equipped with life saving oxygen support while the remaining will have ventilator support.

"I am deeply concerned and anguished to see the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and loss of precious lives. Vedanta Group has come forward to pledge Rs 150 crore towards our commitment to fight the pandemic and we stand firmly with our people and the government at this difficult time," Agarwal said.

Additional capacity of critical care beds will be created in states like Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Goa and Delhi-NCR.

The company is targeting to set up and commission the first set of facilities within two weeks and the balance facilities will be increased within a month.

Vedanta has estimated this support for a minimum six-month period.

The company said it is also working closely with the government bodies and local administration to provide medical facilities and hospital care to those in need.

At present, Vedanta is supporting around 700 beds for COVID patients across its business locations, which will be increased to 1,000 in the near term.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc, ESL and Sesa Goa iron ore business have stepped in to augment oxygen supplies to COVID patients as part of the Vedanta Cares initiative.

Vedanta is a leading producer of metals, oil and gas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Coronavirus Vedanta
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp