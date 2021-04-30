STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI’s Business Activity Index shows sharp fall as restrictions begin biting

All indicators, except for labour participation and electricity consumption, have fallen significantly during the month of April.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  State Bank of India’s Business Activity Index has now dipped to a new low of 75.7—a level it had not tested after August 2020. According to the SBI’s economic research report ‘Ecowrap’, the index level, which is now 24.3 per cent down from its pre pandemic levels, indicates that the disruption caused by restrictions and lockdowns across different states to curb the spread of the virus is now having a significant impact on India’s economic activity.

Last week, in a special research report, SBI’s Economic Research Department had said that the reading for the week ended April 19, 2021 was at 86.3, the lowest in five months. All indicators, except for labour participation and electricity consumption, have fallen significantly during the month of April. One promising indicator is the labour participation data, which indicates that labour market disruptions are still manageable unlike during the first wave. 

The report observed that the seven-day moving average of daily tests and daily new cases in India are both increasing rapidly. However, from late December 2020 to mid-February 2021 India’s daily new cases had reduced significantly, but so had daily tests. 

“Thus it should not be the case that India becomes complacent again and reduces its tests just to show a lower infection rate as this could lead to widespread increase in infection,” warned Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp