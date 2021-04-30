SBI’s Business Activity Index shows sharp fall as restrictions begin biting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India’s Business Activity Index has now dipped to a new low of 75.7—a level it had not tested after August 2020. According to the SBI’s economic research report ‘Ecowrap’, the index level, which is now 24.3 per cent down from its pre pandemic levels, indicates that the disruption caused by restrictions and lockdowns across different states to curb the spread of the virus is now having a significant impact on India’s economic activity.

Last week, in a special research report, SBI’s Economic Research Department had said that the reading for the week ended April 19, 2021 was at 86.3, the lowest in five months. All indicators, except for labour participation and electricity consumption, have fallen significantly during the month of April. One promising indicator is the labour participation data, which indicates that labour market disruptions are still manageable unlike during the first wave.

The report observed that the seven-day moving average of daily tests and daily new cases in India are both increasing rapidly. However, from late December 2020 to mid-February 2021 India’s daily new cases had reduced significantly, but so had daily tests.

“Thus it should not be the case that India becomes complacent again and reduces its tests just to show a lower infection rate as this could lead to widespread increase in infection,” warned Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.