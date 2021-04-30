STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI likely to penalise bourses for technical glitches

Market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is considering heavy penalties on the management of stock exchanges in the case of any technical glitch. 

Published: 30th April 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) is considering heavy penalties on the management of stock exchanges in the case of any technical glitch. “The Board (SEBI) is considering heavy penalties for management of exchanges for any technical glitch to prevent such things from happening in the future,” a senior official said.  

The National Stock Exchange had faced a technical glitch on February 24, causing monetary losses to several investors. Later, an enquiry was ordered into the event and even Finance minister  Nirmala Sitharaman had pointed out that the stoppage of trading, a result of the glitch, had been a serious embarrassment.

Earlier, SEBI imposed penalties of `12 lakh and `6 lakh on CPR Capital Services Ltd and PRB Securities Pvt Ltd, respectively for multiple violations with respect to using National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s co-location (Colo) facility. Meanwhile, Thursday also saw SEBI announcing a new disclosure framework for mutual funds focused on cutting down the information overload on investors.

According to the regulator, mutual funds will have to make a disclosure about the scheme’s risk-o-meter, performance, and portfolio details to investors only for plans in which they have invested. This is aimed at enhancing the quality of disclosure with respect to risk and performance, and portfolio of the schemes, without creating information overload, SEBI said. The new framework will be applicable with effect from June 1, 2021, the regulator pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp