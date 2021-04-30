STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected digital frauds from India up 28 per cent during pandemic

The highest number of suspect cases were being reported from Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Chennai. 

Published: 30th April 2021 10:47 AM

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Financial services company Transunion on Thursday said that it has found an over 28 per cent increase in the number of suspected fraudulent digital transaction attempts originating from India during the pandemic. The highest number of suspect cases were being reported from Mumbai, followed by Delhi and Chennai. 

“Fraudsters are always looking to take advantage of significant world events. The Covid-19 pandemic and its corresponding rapid digital acceleration brought about by stay at home orders is a global event unrivaled in the online age,” Shaleen Srivastava, executive vice-president and head (fraud solutions) at Transunion India, said. The company noted that the rate of digital fraud attempts originating from India against businesses increased 28.32 per cent in the year up to March 10, 2021, which marked one year of WHO declaring the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has become clear that the war against coronavirus has also brought about a war against digital fraud, Srivastava noted. The highest change from India was in the logistics sector with a 224 per cent increase in attempts, followed by telecom (200 per cent increase) and financial services (89.49 per cent). But, insurance, gaming, and retail reported a fall. 

