Foreign portfolio investors take exit route in July, net withdrawal from equities at Rs 11,308 crore

Post the outflow last month, the net investment into the equities segment in 2021 stands at Rs 49,036 crore.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pulled out net investments worth Rs 11,308 crore from Indian equities in July. Investors turned cautious amid concerns of rising cases of COVID-19 in several countries. High oil prices also weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

The outflow comes after net FPI investment in June stood at Rs 17,215 crore. Post the outflow last month, the net investment into the equities segment in 2021 stands at Rs 49,036 crore. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 52,586.84, lower by 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous close of 52,653.07 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange closed at 15,763.05, lower by 15.40 points or 0.1 per cent from its previous close. According to analysts, the upcoming monetary policy review coupled with the ongoing financial results season will influence the trajectory of key equity indices in the week ahead.

