STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government forms panel to open legal services to foreign firms

The government is planning to open up India’s legal services for foreign firms and professionals and has set up a committee under the law ministry to examine the plan.

Published: 01st August 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

 gavel, court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is planning to open up India’s legal services for foreign firms and professionals and has set up a committee under the law ministry to examine the plan.

“I think we have already set up a committee with the law ministry to examine this issue in greater details,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday at an event organised by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce on “Leveraging Services Sector to Trigger Post–Covid -19 Economic Recovery”.

Responding to a question, Goyal added that any decision on this will be taken following consultation and would have adequate safeguards to protect local professionals. “Of course we can make sure that we provide adequate safeguards for the lawyers in the lower courts and the larger eco-system of the legal profession. We will certainly engage with you and other luminaries before we take any decision,” he added.

The opening of legal services to foreign firms will require certain amendments in the Advocate Act. Goyal also added that the government is formulating standards for the services sector so that the country can have high quality of services to offer to the rest of the world.

“In India, we are formulating standards for the services ecosystem so that we can have a very high quality of services which we offer to the rest of the world,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
legal services
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp