STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Impose stringent penalties on toy makers not complying with quality standards: Parliamentary panel

The panel also suggested that steps may be initiated to create awareness through toy associations/industry associations by conducting workshops on quality control parameters and its benefits.

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Toys on display

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel has recommended imposing stringent penalties on toy manufacturers and importers that do not comply with the quality standards mandated by the government.

It has also suggested formulation of the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for the 100 chemicals/intermediates identified by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to boost domestic manufacturing of the chemicals.

About toys, the panel suggested that steps may be initiated to create awareness through toy associations/industry associations by conducting workshops on quality control parameters and its benefits.

"The committee recommends that stringent penalties are imposed on toy manufacturers/importers who do not conform to the QCO (quality control order)," the report by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce said.

It was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Further, the report stated that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has submitted that a V-shaped recovery in the economy has been demonstrated by several high-frequency indicators like E-way bills, rail freight, port traffic, GST collections, and power consumption.

"The committee, however, observes that the department has not provided empirical data on these indicators to support the V-shaped recovery of the economy," it said, suggesting that the DPIIT should furnish detailed data on the indicators.

The panel also observed that no notable progress has been made with regard to the drafting of the National Logistics Bill.

It called for the enactment of the law at the earliest in order to provide a national framework for efficient governance of the logistics sector in India and enhancing its competitiveness.

To promote R&D, the committee suggested that the DPIIT need to engage with the Ministry of Finance and take necessary measures to increase the weighted deduction on R&D activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toys Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce Indian Parliament Quality Control Quality of toys
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp