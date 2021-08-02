Impose stringent penalties on toy makers not complying with quality standards: Parliamentary panel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Parliamentary panel has recommended imposing stringent penalties on toy manufacturers and importers that do not comply with the quality standards mandated by the government.

It has also suggested formulation of the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for the 100 chemicals/intermediates identified by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to boost domestic manufacturing of the chemicals.

About toys, the panel suggested that steps may be initiated to create awareness through toy associations/industry associations by conducting workshops on quality control parameters and its benefits.

"The committee recommends that stringent penalties are imposed on toy manufacturers/importers who do not conform to the QCO (quality control order)," the report by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce said.

It was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Further, the report stated that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has submitted that a V-shaped recovery in the economy has been demonstrated by several high-frequency indicators like E-way bills, rail freight, port traffic, GST collections, and power consumption.

"The committee, however, observes that the department has not provided empirical data on these indicators to support the V-shaped recovery of the economy," it said, suggesting that the DPIIT should furnish detailed data on the indicators.

The panel also observed that no notable progress has been made with regard to the drafting of the National Logistics Bill.

It called for the enactment of the law at the earliest in order to provide a national framework for efficient governance of the logistics sector in India and enhancing its competitiveness.

To promote R&D, the committee suggested that the DPIIT need to engage with the Ministry of Finance and take necessary measures to increase the weighted deduction on R&D activities.