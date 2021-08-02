STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex jumps over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 15,850

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Monday, August 2, 2021, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share index was trading 333.69 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 52,920.53 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.65 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,864.70.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, PowerGrid and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex slipped 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 52,586.84, while the broader NSE Nifty dipped 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent to 15,763.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,848.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Barring financials, June quarter earnings so far have been encouraging and most companies succeeded to beat consensus estimates, which offered comfort and aided to restrict sharp fall despite selling pressure in global equities," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, the persistent soft monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve along with the least possibility of any reversal of monthly bond-buying in the near to medium term and recent softening of the dollar index augurs well for emerging markets including India, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.14 per cent to USD 74.55 per barrel.
 

