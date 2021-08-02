STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steel production impacted in April-June 2021 quarter: Minister

The enhanced production of Liquid Medical Oxygen by steel players led to the reduced availability of gaseous Oxygen for steel production during the period April-June, 2021.

Labourrs load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's steel output took a hit during the April-June period of 2021 due to the emergence of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Monday.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the public and private sector steel plants together supplied 2,30,262 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) between April 1 to July 25, 2021, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

As against 538 tonnes of LMO supplied on April 1, 2021, the single-day supply of LMO peaked at 4,749 MT on May 13, 2021, he said.

"The enhanced production of LMO (by steel players) by reducing the usage of gaseous oxygen led to reduced production of steel by about 5,00,000 tonnes during the period April-June, 2021," the minister said.

According to information shared by Singh, Karnataka was supplied 44,107.79 tonnes of LMO, Maharashtra received 30,310.85 tonnes followed by Andhra Pradesh at 30,016.79 tonnes and Telangana 17,178.21 tonne.

While West Bengal got 15,224.03 tonne LMO supply, Uttar Pradesh received 15080.2 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh 11477.19 tonne, Tamil Nadu 10725.33 tonnes, Haryana 8419.707 tonnes, Gujarat 7,563.24 tonne and Jharkhand was supplied 6,137.571 tonnes of LMO.

States which received less than 5,000 tonnes of LMO are Bihar, Delhi, Assam, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

