STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Need to devise new formula for states' borrowings: SBI Economists

"We believe there is a need to devise a better formula for setting state borrowings and delinking it from advance GSDP estimates," the economists demanded.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

SBI economists have said that there is a need for a new formula to define the loan caps (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: States are increasingly borrowing higher by making ambitious GSDP projections and hence, there is a need for a new formula to define the loan caps, economists at the largest lender SBI said on Tuesday.

Its chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said the Finance Commission had recommended that borrowings by states should be linked to the size of the GSDP, but the states have developed a tendency where they project higher GSDP projections in budgets to borrow more during a year.

Eventually, they revise down the projection but the borrowings have already happened.

West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have borrowed higher than 3 per cent of their actual GSDP in FY21 or fiscal years before it, the report said, adding that the trend is getting broadbased.

"We believe there is a need to devise a better formula for setting state borrowings and delinking it from advance GSDP estimates," it demanded.

States that are better behaved may be rewarded in terms of an increase in size of the permissible borrowing in the subsequent year where permissible borrowing is scaled up by the lower advance borrowings, it suggested.

A similar scheme could be envisaged for states that are borrowing more, with a scale down in the permissible borrowing or the higher advance borrowings may be resorted to only at a rate that is higher than market rate of interest, it said.

Another possible solution could be linking of the state borrowing to its own tax revenue, the report said.

It also said that the 15th Finance Commission had also dealt with the same issue and based on the same input, the Centre had allowed states net market borrowing of up to 4 per cent of GSDP in FY22 and additional 0.5 per cent of GDP conditional borrowing on fulfilment of power sector reforms.

Besides, the total amount of grants given to local bodies has increased.

Of the Rs 2.2 lakh crore grants permitted for FY22, Rs 1.54 lakh crore is unconditional and the remaining Rs 67,105 crore for local bodies is conditional and based on reform of urban local bodies, it added.

The June quarter tax collection figures are now 36 per cent of the budgeted numbers, showing a higher percentage than was normally observed even before the pandemic, it said, adding this provides hope that devolution to states will remain robust.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sbi economists states borrowings
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp