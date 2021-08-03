STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi disposes of disclosure lapses case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

It was alleged that the couple had violated the provisions of Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations) or SAST rules in the matter of Viaan Industries.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Market regulator Sebi has disposed of adjudication proceedings against actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged disclosure lapses.

It was alleged that the couple had violated the provisions of Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations) or SAST rules in the matter of Viaan Industries.

"The change in the shareholding of the noticees (couple) did not require any disclosures to be made by them in terms of SAST Regulations and the allegation levelled in the showcause notice (SCN) that noticees have violated the provisions of SAST Regulations is not sustainable," Sebi said in an order dated July 30.

The regulator had conducted an investigation into the dealings in the scrip of Viaan Industries (formerly known as Hindustan Safety Glass Industries Ltd), during the period September, 2013 to December, 2015.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ripu Sudan Kundra, who is also known as Raj Kundra, became the promoters of Viaan Industries pursuant to their individual acquisition of 25.75 per cent shareholding in the company during the period March 2015.

It was further observed that, in October 2015, the company came out with a preferential allotment of 5 lakh equity shares.

The shares were allotted to four persons including the couple who were allotted 1,28,800 shares each in the preferential allotment made by the company.

Pursuant to the allotment of the shares, it was alleged that the shareholding of the couple in the company had undergone change and therefore, they were required to make the necessary disclosures to the stock exchange, BSE, and to the company under the SAST norms.

However, they had allegedly failed to make the necessary disclosures within the stipulated time period.

Consequently, adjudication proceedings were initiated against Kundras and SCN was issued to them in April 2021.

Sebi noted that change in the collective shareholding of the couple after the preferential allotment was only 0.02 per cent and it had changed by 0.01 per cent when seen in the context of the individual acquisition of shares by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra.

Thus, the change in their shareholding after the preferential allotment was well within the threshold limit prescribed under the rules and this change in shareholding did not warrant any disclosures to be made by them, the regulator added.

Accordingly, the regulator has disposed of "the adjudication proceedings initiated against the noticees viz.

Ripu Sudan Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra vide SCN dated April 26, 2021".

On July 28, Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra and Viaan Industries for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shilpa shetty raj kundra
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp