STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BharatPe raises USD 370 million funding led by Tiger Global, valuation touches USD 2.85 billion

Ashneer Grover has been elevated to Co-founder and Managing Director, while Suhail Sameer has been appointed as the CEO.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

BharatPe

Fintech major BharatPe. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BharatPe on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, said it has raised USD 370 million (about Rs 2,745.8 crore) in funding, led by Tiger Global that has pushed the merchant payment and lending service provider's post-money valuation to USD 2.85 billion.

The series E round included a secondary component of USD 20 million, a statement said.

Staff holding vested employee stock option plan (ESOPs) have been given full liquidity in the secondary, it added.

"The round, led by Tiger Global, also saw new participation from Dragoneer Investment Group and Steadfast Capital," the statement said.

Five out of the seven existing institutional investors participated in the round - namely Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Growth, Ribbit Capital and Amplo, it added.

Ashneer Grover has been elevated to Co-founder and Managing Director, while Suhail Sameer has been appointed as the CEO.

"We now have USD 0.5 billion cash on books and are extremely well capitalised to deliver on our mandate to build India's first truly digital bank. Rarely does one witness the original thesis play out without any pivot," Grover said.

BharatPe will remain maniacally focused on lending as the core business and small merchants as our primary target segment, he added.

"At BharatPe, we have a high performing team attracted to our focussed execution, growth potential and culture of meritocracy. I am happy to appoint Suhail Sameer as the CEO in recognition of stupendous business growth he has delivered during the last 1 year and his ability to lead from the front," Grover said.

Sameer will also be part of the board of directors.

He will be responsible for the overall Business and Profit and Loss, merchant network expansion, monetisation, lending, banking foray and the brand, the statement said.

Grover, who previously served as CEO, will now lead strategy, product, technology, capital (IPO, equity and debt) and drive the overall people agenda for the company.

"I am sure that with his (Grover's) continued guidance and focus on building a strong tech and product core, we will be able to scale the business 10x from here. We have the team, capital, technology, brand, product, market and regulatory regime to create an immensely valuable business," Sameer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BharatPe funding Tiger Global Dragoneer Investment Group Steadfast Capital Ashneer Grover Sequoia Growth Suhail Sameer
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp