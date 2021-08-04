UST to hire 10,000 as digital talent demand soars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: California-based IT services firm, UST will hire 10,000 employees across various global geographies including India to cater to increased demand for digital skilled talent.

Currently with over 26,000 employees across 25 countries and 35 offices, UST is looking to add more technologists and creative thinkers to its expanding workforce, the company said in a statement.

The new hires will include at least 2,000 entry-level engineering positions, with digital proficiencies. These new hires will help UST’s clients transform their businesses with a human-centered approach and the power of technology.“These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions,” Manu Gopinath, Joint Chief Operating Officer, UST said.