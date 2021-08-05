STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Four IPOs debut with loud cheers from investors amid bull run on street

In the grey market it was commanding a premium of Rs 20, indicating a healthy listing gain.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is no dearth of investors when it comes to investing in IPOs (initial public offerings). After the stupendous success of Zomato IPO and huge demand for initial shares of Glenmark Life Sciences (subscribed 44.17 times), four IPOs — Windlas biotech, Devyani international, Krsnaa diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles — that opened for subscription on Wednesday got fully subscribed within hours. 

These IPOs are hitting the market when benchmark indices — the Sensex and the Nifty50 — are at record level and overall sentiment is bullish. After growing by 1.6% on Tuesday, BSE Sensex on Monday added another 546 points to close at 54,369. Nifty50 surged 128 points during Wednesday’s session to close at 16,258. 

The Rs 1,838-crore IPO by Devyani International was subscribed 2.69 times on the first day of the bidding process. The IPO is being sold in the Rs 86-90 price band.Since Devyani, which is India’s largest franchisee of international food giants such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee, is a loss-making firm, analysts are valuing it on metrics such as EV/Ebitda and EV/sales, and most of them have given a subscribe rating on the issue. 

“We believe Devyani International would be able to capture the growth owing to metro lifestyle and outside food habits. This, coupled with the company’s cost rationalisation initiatives will help drive profitability in future,” said ICICI Direct which recommended subscribe to the issue.Windlas Biotech’s Rs 401-crore IPO was subscribed 3.15 times on the first day. The three-day offer is in a price range of Rs 448-460. But in the grey market, its shares were trading at Rs 590 apiece. 

“We believe the company is well placed to grab the opportunity arising from the industry given its strong product portfolio, relationship with its customers, R&D capabilities and efficient & quality compliant manufacturing facilities. We have a positive view on the company from the long term perspective,’” Religare Broking said.

The Rs 1,213-crore Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO got fully subscribed nearly 2 times on debut. The IPO is being sold in the price band of Rs 933-954, with asking valuations at 77 times FY21 earnings per share. 
Meanwhile, Exxaro Tiles’ Rs 162-crore IPO got subscribed by 4.6 times. The price range for the IPO is at Rs 118-120. Analysts are divided on this IPO as they feel that India’s tiles industy is fragmented with organised section controlled by a few big names. In the grey market it was commanding a premium of Rs 20, indicating a healthy listing gain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exxaro Tiles Windlas biotech Krsnaa diagnostics Devyani international IPOs
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp