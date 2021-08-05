STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid impact: Services sector contracts for third month

This is in contrast with the manufacturing sector growth, which witnessed a rebound in July.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s services sector is yet to recover from the aftershocks of second Covid wave, contracting for the third month in a row in July, with fresh job losses for the eighth month in a row.The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 45.4 in the month, marginally better than the 41.2 recorded in June but still in contraction zone. In PMI parlance, index below 50 depicts contraction.

Consumer services were the worst-affected during the month under review, thus depicting that the resumption of contact-sensitive activity is yet to happen. Transport and warehouse were the only sectors to see higher sales in the past month.Also, as the fear of third wave is looming large, for the first time in a year, services firms had a pessimistic outlook for the coming 12-month period, driven by worries about the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and profit margins.

“In line with sustained falls in new work, there was a further reduction in service sector jobs during July. Employment contracted for the eighth consecutive month, albeit at a moderate pace that was slower than that seen in June,” IHS Markit said in its statement. This is in contrast with the manufacturing sector growth, which witnessed a rebound in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
second Covid wave job losses services secto PMI
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp