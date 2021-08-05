STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Direct tax collection jumps by 112 per cent

In the past, despite elevated economic growth rates, first quarter collections never surpassed 18% of the annual Budget target ever.     

Published: 05th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

According to the Ministry of Finance, as on June 15, gross direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) stood at Rs 2.16 lakh crore.

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gross direct tax collections shot up an unprecedented 112% in Q1, FY22 over the previous year, according to official data.Even when pitted against the pre-pandemic period, tax collections rose by 48% over Q1, FY20. Direct taxes include corporate taxes, personal income taxes and securities transaction tax (STT). 

This is perhaps the fastest growth recorded in decades and also a first in 20 years when 26.7% of the Budget target was met in the first quarter. In the past, despite elevated economic growth rates, first quarter collections never surpassed 18% of the annual Budget target ever.     

According to the Ministry of Finance, as on June 15, gross direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) stood at Rs 2.16 lakh crore. This includes corporate taxes at Rs 96,923 crore and income taxes (plus STT) at Rs 1,19,197 crore. But by June 30, gross direct tax collections touched Rs 2,53,097 crore, translating to an average mop-up of Rs 2,433 crore per day throughout the fortnight since June 15. 

In fact, personal taxes, which overtook corporate tax collections last fiscal -- a first in 12 years -- took a back step in Q1 of current fiscal, though the correction is not huge. As on June 30, corporate tax collections stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, while personal income taxes (including STT) printed at Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Typically, corporate taxes pick up pace in the second half of the financial year, while personal income taxes hold the fort during the first quarter. For instance, six out of the past 10 years, income taxes were higher than corporate tax collections during Q1. That trend, however, was overturned in the current fiscal with corporate taxes raking in more dough. 

Meanwhile, gross tax revenue (direct and indirect) in Q1 stood at Rs 5.31 lakh crore, registering a staggering 97% increase over the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the Centre’s net tax revenue (after adjusting for state transfers) stood at Rs 4.1 lakh crore, translating to an eye-popping 206% increase over last year. Experts believe that if the pace of direct and indirect tax collections continues, the government may well exceed the FY22 tax target of Rs 22.2 lakh cr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tax GST direct tax
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp