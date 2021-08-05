STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-way generation to be blocked from August 15 for return non-filers: GSTN

The move, experts said, would help increase Goods and Services Tax collections in August as pending GST returns are expected to be filed.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax
By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taxpayers who have not filed GST returns for two months or quarters up to June 2021 will not be able to generate e-way bills from August 15, GST Network has said.

The move, experts said, would help increase Goods and Services Tax collections in August as pending GST returns are expected to be filed.

Last year, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had suspended the blocking of electronic way (e-way) bill generation for non-filers to give them compliance relief during the COVID pandemic.

In an advisory to taxpayers, the GSTN said, "The government has now decided to resume the blocking of EWB (eway bill) generation facility on the EWB portal, for all the taxpayers, from August 15 onwards"

Thus, after August 15, 2021, the system will check the status of returns filed in Form GSTR-3B or the statements filed in Form GST CMP-08 (for composition taxpayers filing quarterly returns) and restrict the generation of EWB in case of non-filers, it added.

Any taxpayer who has not filed two or more returns in GSTR-3B up to June 2021, or has not filed 2 or more statements in GST CMP-08 for the quarters up to April to June 2021, will not be able to generate eway bill after August 15.

"To avail continuous EWB generation facility on EWB Portal, you are therefore advised to file your pending GSTR 3B returns/ CMP-08 Statement immediately," said GSTN, which handles the technology backbone of GST.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said GSTN has turned the heat back on all non-filers of GST returns and blocking the generation of eway bills would bring many businesses to a standstill.

"This automated punitive action will also lead to augmentation in Tax collections for August," Mohan added.

Under the GST regime, e-way bills have been made mandatory for inter-state transportation of goods valued over Rs 50,000 from April 2018.

However, gold is exempted. In the electronic way (e-way) bill system, businesses and transporters have to produce before a GST inspector the e-way bill, if asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax Income Tax
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp