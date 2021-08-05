STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sundaram Finance Q1 net soars 80 per cent to Rs 5.13 crore

The company's significant investments include Sundaram-Clayton, WheelsIndia, IMPAL and Brakes India, Turbo Energy.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd, has registered net profit at Rs 5.13 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 up by 80 per cent, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company had registered net profit at Rs 2.85 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 10.50 crore from Rs 9.30 crore registered in the corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said here.

Sundaram Finance Holdings primarily operates as a holding company, owning a portfolio of businesses engaged in automotive manufacturing including brakes, turbochargers, ferrous castings, axles, wheels, fuel injection.

The company's significant investments include Sundaram-Clayton, WheelsIndia, IMPAL and Brakes India, Turbo Energy.

The performance of the companies was below the results as compared toFY2019-20 due to the downturn in the automotive industry and also due to the impact of the COVID- 19 outbreak.

"We remain optimistic on the recovery and growth of the automotive sector in the medium term and consequently we expect a recovery in the future results of the company", Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd Director, Harsha Viji said.

According to company chairman T T Srinivasaraghavan, the downturn was an opportunity to further consolidate the long-term holdings in the portfolio.

"We have brought out foreign partners in Wheels India and Brakes India with an investment of Rs 450 crore", he said.

The company increased its stake in Wheels India Ltd, a steel wheel manufacturer for cars and commercial vehicles, from 13.58 per cent to 23.28 per cent through an acquisition of an additional 9.70 per cent from its foreign partner TitanEurope for Rs 100 crore.

The combined holding of Indian promoters in Wheels India stands at 57.53 per cent. During the first quarter of the current financial year, Sundaram Finance Holdings completed the acquisition of an additional 7.71 per cent stake in Brakes India Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 350 crore from the foreign partner ZF International, taking its stake from 6.67 per cent to 14.38 per cent, making the Indian promoters hold 100 per cent stake.

The investment was funded through a rights issue which was completed on June 11, 2021, it said. SF Holdings also consolidated its shareholding in its foundry portfolio by acquiring 6.84 per cent stake in Flometallic India Pvt Ltd and consequently, its stake increased to 46.84 per cent from 40 per cent.

Flometallic India operates ferrous metal foundries in Gujarat and primarily supplies automotive components for domestic and overseas markets.

SF Holdings on the occasion announced its entry into the carbon fibre market by investing Rs 23.71 crore into the carbon fibre business of Italy-based Mind S.r.l for a stake of 40.6 per cent.

"The carbon fibre market, though nascent in India now, has solid potential to grow in the long term and the technology and expertise from Mind S.r.L will help position SF Holdings well in the market", company director Srivats Ram said.

"In the long term, the carbon fibre operations could get partially shifted to India, which is expected to decrease manpower cost and expand margins", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundaram Finance Holdings
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp