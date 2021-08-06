STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Corporate India sees 8 per cent spike in number of job opportunities in Q2

Corporate India has witnessed an 8% spike in the number of job opportunities in second quarter of the calendar year 2021 compared to the January-March period.

Published: 06th August 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Corporate India has witnessed an 8% spike in the number of job opportunities in the second quarter of the calendar year 2021 compared to the January-March period.

The growth was led by hiring in the technology function (up 38%). Many companies have capitalised on the availability of Indian techies looking to return to India from abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Michael Page India Talent Trends 2021 report. 

The global recruitment consultancy reports said that hiring had started rising at the beginning of the year, just before the second wave of Covid-19 restricted recruitment activities across key disciplines. However, Q2 of 2021 still saw a growth in opportunities. The sector which saw the maximum impact in hiring was property & construction with a dip of 20% in job opportunities.

“There has been a marginal increase in the sentiments of the candidates who are looking to change jobs in Q2 2021, showcasing a sense of confidence for the hiring market. H1 2021 has seen disciplines like consumer tech, technology and fintech lead hiring activities,” said Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director, Michael Page India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corporate India
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp