Corporate India sees 8 per cent spike in number of job opportunities in Q2

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corporate India has witnessed an 8% spike in the number of job opportunities in the second quarter of the calendar year 2021 compared to the January-March period.

The growth was led by hiring in the technology function (up 38%). Many companies have capitalised on the availability of Indian techies looking to return to India from abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Michael Page India Talent Trends 2021 report.

The global recruitment consultancy reports said that hiring had started rising at the beginning of the year, just before the second wave of Covid-19 restricted recruitment activities across key disciplines. However, Q2 of 2021 still saw a growth in opportunities. The sector which saw the maximum impact in hiring was property & construction with a dip of 20% in job opportunities.

“There has been a marginal increase in the sentiments of the candidates who are looking to change jobs in Q2 2021, showcasing a sense of confidence for the hiring market. H1 2021 has seen disciplines like consumer tech, technology and fintech lead hiring activities,” said Nicolas Dumoulin, Managing Director, Michael Page India.