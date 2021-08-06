STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Digital currency model likely by the end of year: RBI

China has already started a trial run for its digital currency, while the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are also looking at it.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank expects to come out with a model for operations of fiat digital currencies by the end of the year, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Friday.

He reiterated that the RBI is internally evaluating the possibility of introducing a fiat digital currency, going into a slew of aspects like its scope, technology, distribution mechanism and validation mechanism.

In a July 22 speech, Sankar had said that India is also thinking for a phased introduction of a digital currency saying the time for them is now.

China has already started a trial run for its digital currency, while the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are also looking at it.

"It will be difficult to pin a date on it (introducing DC). We should be able to come out with a model in the near future, probably by the end of this year," Sankar told reporters at the post-policy review press conference.

In the July 22 speech, Sankar had said that such currency is likely to be in the arsenal of every central bank going forward and setting up such a system will require a nuanced approach.

Work on the central bank DC has been on for many years now, which have seen a massive popularity gained by private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin which are based on blockchain technologies.

Speaking at the same press conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made it clear that the central bank continues to have concerns with the private DCs which are not regulated and has conveyed the same to the government.

Meanwhile, he said an expert panel tasked with studying the digital lenders following instances of suicides by borrowers is in the final stages and will be submitting its report by the end of this month.

Once the report is received, the RBI will be studying the same and take appropriate action based on the recommendations, Das added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Rabi Sankar Reserve Bank RBI
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp