Domestic air passenger traffic jumps 57 per cent at around 48-49 lakh in July 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid falling Covid-19 cases from second wave peak and easing of travel restrictions by state governments, domestic passenger traffic registered a sequential growth of 56-57% at around 48-49 lakh in July 2021, compared to 31.1 lakh in June 2021, data released by ratings agency ICRA showed.

On an annual basis, traffic grew by 132% and the airlines’ capacity deployment for July 2021 was around 90% higher than July 2020 (47,200 departures in July 2021, against 24,770 departures in July 2020). On a sequential basis, the number of departures in July 2021 was higher by 49%.

Kinjal Shah, Vice President & Co-Group Head, ICRA, said: “For July 2021, the average daily departures were at 1,500, significantly higher than the average daily departures of 800 in July 2020, and higher than 1,100 in June 2021, though it remains at lower than 2,000 in April 2021. The average number of passengers per flight during July 2021 was 104, against an average of 98 passengers per flight in June 2021.”

She added that though the recovery continued in July 2021, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of Covid, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while leisure and business travel have been curtailed.

Data released by the Ministery of Civil Aviation shows that daily traffic of departing passengers has been topping the 2-lakh mark since the beginning of August. On August 1, daily passenger traffic stood at 2.70 lakh while on August 5 it came down to 2.06 lakh. With traffic now hovering at around 60-65% of the pre-Covid level, there is a call from the industry to remove the capacity and fare cap.

“The recovery has been significantly impacted by the regulation (fare caps and capacity cap) that has been put in place,” Willie Walsh, director-general of global airlines body IATA, had said last week. He added, “The demand in India is way in excess to the capacity that is in the market at the moment... If these capacity constraints were removed, without question, there would be significantly more demand for flights that are operating in India.”

The government had permitted increasing the capacity deployment on domestic routes gradually from 33%, with effect from May 25, 2020, to 80%, with effect from December 03, 2020. However, it reduced the permissible capacity deployment to 50% of pre-Covid levels with effect from June 01, 2021, due to the resurgence of the second wave of the pandemic. Currently, the permitted capacity is kept at 65%.