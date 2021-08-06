STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

M&M Q1 consolidated net loss after tax at Rs 332 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 54.64 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 06th August 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra And Mahindra

Mahindra And Mahindra (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a consolidated net loss after tax from continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 331.74 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations at Rs 54.64 crore in the first quarter last fiscal, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,171.91 crore, as against Rs 11,969.04 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

M&M said it has ceased consolida

ting Ssangyong Motor Co (SYMC) as a subsidiary from December 28, 2020 and has classified it as discontinued operations for all periods presented.

SYMC has applied to the Bankruptcy Court in South Korea for rehabilitation proceedings and has been admitted in the Autonomous Rehabilitation Support (ARS) program.

During the quarter, the company said the automotive segment had a revenue of Rs 6,050 crore, while the farm equipment segment clocked revenue of Rs 5,319 crore.

The company said it sold a total of 85,858 vehicles in the first quarter, up from 29,619 units in the year-ago period.

Total tractor sales stood at 99,127 units in the first quarter, as against 65,195 units in the same period last fiscal, it added.

"Our focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline gives us the confidence that our core performance will continue. Our Farm business delivered yet another exemplary quarter result, while our auto business showed demand recovery," M&M Ltd Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.

M&M Ltd Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said the company has embarked on the "journey of bold, aggressive growth with a good start in Q1 FY2022".

While the farm equipment segment continued to deliver robust performance both in terms of market share and financial metrics, the demand for key automotive products also remains strong, he added.

With the upcoming launch of XUV700, Jejurikar said the company plans "to ride on the festive season with strong volume growth aided by rebound in Indian economy".

However, he said, "commodity inflation and semiconductor supply issues continue to be of concern."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra M&M
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp