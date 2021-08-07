STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI’s calibrated liquidity normalisation

On Friday, the RBI doubled the quantum of VRRR to a total Rs 4 lakh crore and it is set to conduct four VRRR auctions worth Rs 13 lakh crore till September-end.

Published: 07th August 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  August’s policy meeting has tried to walk a tightrope in attempting to differentiate its liquidity manoeuvres from the accommodative policy rate stance, but economists say that the current stance may not prevail for too long. In fact, one dissent from MPC member Jayanth Rama Varma and the re-introduction of the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions are seen as the beginning of RBI’s shift from unconventional monetary easing.

On Friday, the RBI doubled the quantum of VRRR to a total of Rs 4 lakh crore and it is set to conduct four VRRR auctions worth Rs 13 lakh crore till September end. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has clearly stated these auctions should not be interpreted as a reversal of the accommodative policy stance, but economists and the markets disagree.

“Recognising the excess build-up in systemic liquidity, we saw the RBI take its second step towards some form of liquidity normalisation. The first being the tolerance towards some upward adjustment in the 10-year yield in July,” noted Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank. Daily systematic liquidity surplus has increased from Rs 4-5 trillion in May to more than `8 trillion in August led by a slowdown in currency in circulation.

Aurodeep Nandi, economist, Nomura, too, concurred. “We believe that the liquidity manoeuvres suggest, at the very least, that the RBI is uncomfortable with a large amount of floating liquidity. As such, allowing bond yields to gradually rise and more VRRR issuance is the first step towards liquidity and policy normalization,” he said.

For RBI, the next step, Nandi added, would be to wean off from the durable injectors of liquidity, followed by a narrowing of the policy corridor and finally hiking the policy repo rate. “In our baseline, we expect a 40bp hike in the reverse repo rate in Q4 2021 (Oct-Dec), followed by 75bp of repo and reverse repo rate hikes in 2022.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VRRR RBI Policy change Repo rate Reverse repo rate
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp