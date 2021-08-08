Bank of Baroda back in black in first quarter on lower bad loan provisions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Healthy operating profit, lower bad loan provisions and steady interest income have aided Bank of Baroda (BoB) to swing back in the black in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY22) even as the second wave keeps loan growth subdued in a seasonally weak quarter.

On Saturday, the state-run lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,208 crore as against a loss of Rs 864 crore in the year-ago period (Q1 FY21) and a net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY21).

According to its disclosures, the net interest income (NII) the difference between interest earned and interest expended increased 15.7% to Rs 7,892 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 6,816 crore in the year earlier period. Operating profit rose 41.2% year-on-year to Rs 5,707 crore.

Meanwhile, the domestic net interest margin (NIM) of the lender stood at 3.12%. Other income, comprising commission, exchange & brokerage, treasury income and recoveries in written-off accounts, jumped 63% to Rs 2,970 crore as against Rs 1,818 crore in the previous year.