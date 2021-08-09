STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai brings N Line brand to India; first model under N badge to debut this year

The company said it plans to launch the first model under the N badge this year, followed by additional model launches over the next few years.

Published: 09th August 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motors

Hyundai Motors (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean auto major Hyundai on Monday said it is introducing its performance oriented N Line brand in the Indian market. The auto major noted that the N Line models would offer customers motorsport inspired styling cues that evoke excitement and athleticism.

The company said it plans to launch the first model under the N badge this year, followed by additional model launches over the next few years. "The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement.

As an organisation committed to India, the company has been introducing superior products and services for customers, he added. "With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age Millennial and Gen Z buyers," Kim noted.

He added that the company will introduce a N Line model in 2021, and subsequently launch additional models for Indian customers over the next few years. Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values: motorsport inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement, the company stated.

The N-Line trims are based on the existing product portfolio with engines tuned for performance. Besides, the N Line trims also come with motorsports inspired styling as well as sporty sound note from the exhaust.

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various countries in Europe, South Korea, US and Russia among others. Hyundai's first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.

