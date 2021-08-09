Mahindra​ unveils new visual identity ahead including brand logo ahead of XUV700 launch

By PTI

MUMBAI: Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday unveiled a new visual identity, including a brand-new logo, exclusively for its SUV portfolio, ahead of the launch of its much awaited SUV, XUV700.

The new brand identity is in tune with the company's focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. It heralds the strategic shift across Mahindra's SUV portfolio, where we are putting the building blocks in place for a new world with a range of authentic SUVs, the company said in a release.

With this transition, the passenger vehicle Mahindra Automotive dealerships will move to a completely new design and color palette dominated by colors that exude boldness, agility, and collaboration. However, the 'Road Ahead' logo will be retained for the commercial vehicle products and the farm equipment sector, it said.

The new XUV700 will be the first vehicle to wear the Twin Peaks logo, followed by other SUV products in a phased manner, the company said, adding, the new visual identity visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer (Sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022.

"An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director for auto and farm sector, M&M.

Inspired by the brand statement 'Explore the Impossible', the new logo reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges head on, said M&M.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, "The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us."

"The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want - in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you," said Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M.