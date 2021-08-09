STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI mulls market makers to deepen corporate bond segment

SEBI said that it is working out appropriate eligibility criteria for such market makers so as to ensure that financially sound entities with the requisite expertise are encouraged to participate.

Published: 09th August 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to develop and strengthen the corporate bond segment, regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is contemplating creation of a set of "market makers". These are entities that quote both a buy and a sell price of corporate bonds in order to create liquidity in the secondary market for such bonds.

Also, the regulator is in the process of finalising the modalities for setting up of a backstop facility for buying corporate bonds. In addition, SEBI is mulling to revamp the corporate bond database which is accessible to all investors, SEBI said in its annual report for 2020-21.

This database will make available more granular level information about debt covenants to investors in the debt market, it added.

Being acutely conscious of the need for diversification of sources for financing the infrastructure needs of the country, SEBI has been focusing its attention on creating a vibrant secondary market for investment grade corporate bonds.

The regulator has rolled out several measures in the recent past to facilitate liquidity in the secondary market. "One additional proposed step is aimed at creating a set of market makers who will be present in the market most of the time both on the buy side as well as the sell side of investment grade corporate bonds," the regulator said.

SEBI said that it is working out appropriate eligibility criteria for such market makers so as to ensure that financially sound entities with the requisite expertise are encouraged to participate.

Simultaneously, the issues of funding the cost of inventory holding of these entities through various mechanisms -- by putting in place a back-to-back arrangement with the issuers, by creating a repo market for corporate bonds which can fund the inventory holding of the market makers, among others are also being examined.

With regard to backstop facility, SEBI along with other stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance and the mutual fund industry, is in the process of finalising the modalities to set up the facility.

Based on a proposal from SEBI, an announcement in the Union Budget for 2021-22 was made with regard to creation of a backstop facility that would purchase investment grade debt securities both in stressed and normal times and help development of the bond market.

The proposed backstop facility will function as an entity on standby and is envisaged to facilitate liquidity in the corporate bond market and to respond quickly to stress situations, similar to the mechanisms available in developed markets globally, SEBI noted.

The facility will help in bringing liquidity and stability to the corporate debt market, address risk aversion during times of stress specially for securities rated below AAA, help in building confidence of market participants in the secondary market and create liquidity options for investors at large.

Further, the regulator has mentioned about the pipeline of other proposals being worked on to increase confidence in the corporate bond market.

In its report, SEBI said that asset management companies (AMCs) of mutual funds are in the process of setting up an entity for recognition as an LPCC (Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation) for clearing and settling repo transactions in corporate debt securities.

The regulator has already issued the framework for LPCC that included contribution of Rs 150 crore towards share capital of the proposed LPCC by AMCs. "It is expected that the entity formed by AMCs for repo clearing would be functional soon," SEBI said.

With a view to further develop and deepen the corporate bond market, SEBI plans to revamp the existing rules relating to issue and listing of debt securities by removing redundant provisions, easing the process of issue of debt securities and adding provisions on investor protection and transparency.

The regulator is also looking to enhance the continuous listing requirements for debt listed entities so as to improve the granularity of disclosures relating to financials, material events including credit events, corporate governance related disclosures including related party transactions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Market makers Corporate bond Corporate bond sale
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp