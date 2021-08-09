STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex, Nifty back to winning ways; financials, IT hold support

Published: 09th August 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty got back on the winning track after a day's hiatus on Monday, with gains mainly in financial and IT stocks making amends for losses in metal and energy counters.

Marking its fifth gain in the last six sessions, the BSE gauge Sensex ended 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,402.85. Intra-day, the index rose to a high of 54,584.73 and slipped to a low of 54,124.27. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 16,258.25.

On the Sensex chart, M&M was the top gainer, rising 2.18 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, Reliance Industries and and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Of the Sensex constituents, 19 shares clocked gains and 11 suffered losses. Of the 19 sectoral indices, 15 closed in the red and only 4 saw gains.

BSE Bankex, IT, Teck and Finance indices gained up to 0.64 per cent. While, among the major losers were metal, telecom and oil and gas, sliding as much as 1.54 per cent. Broader midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 1.07 per cent. Largecap managed to end in positive zone.

"Domestic equities traded sideways today, and profit-booking was seen at tops. Notably, financials and IT supported market and arrested fall, while most key sectoral indices traded in red today," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Visible economic recovery indicating strong credit growth in subsequent months and likely opening of complete economy eased concerns with regards to asset quality of banks, which essentially aided financials on Monday, he further noted, adding that RBI's continued soft monetary policy stance to support ongoing economic recovery augurs well for domestic equities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red. Stock markets in Europe were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

On the forex market front, the rupee ended 11 paise lower at 74.26 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 3.95 per cent to USD 67.91 per barrel.

