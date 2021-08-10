STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Exports up over 50 per cent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 per cent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion. Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 per cent to USD 834 million.

Published: 10th August 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Exports, imports, export, import, trade

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's exports rose by 50.45 per cent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data.

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 per cent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion. Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 per cent to USD 834 million.

Similarly, the outbound shipments of gems & jewellery rose by 121 per cent to USD 418 million. For petroleum products exports increased 145 per cent to USD 522 million, the data showed.

However, exports of iron ore, oil meals and oil seeds recorded negative growth. Oil imports during August 1-7, jumped by about 141 per cent to USD 1.80 billion.

Similarly, imports of electronic goods rose by nearly 31 per cent to USD 308 million. Gold imports during the period declined by 12.48 per cent to USD 100 million. Exports to the US, UAE and Saudi Arab grew by 48.4 per cent to USD 462.7 million, 70 per cent to USD 209-7 million, and 180 per cent to about USD 164 million, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Exports COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp