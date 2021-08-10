JSW Steel production in July at 13.82 lakh tonnes

By ANI

MUMBAI: JSW Steel on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 13.82 lakh tonnes in July, marking an upsurge of 11 per cent from 12.46 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company said its capacity utilisation was 92 per cent last month.

The production of flat rolled products declined by one per cent to 9.34 lakh tonnes in July from 9.4 lakh tonnes in the same month of last year.

This was due to planned shutdown taken for one of the convertors at Vijaynagar works, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, production of long rolled products escalated by 28 per cent to 3.06 lakh tonnes from 2.4 lakh tonnes in the same period.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 12 million tonnes per year.

It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.